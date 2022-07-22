Interpol calls for info sharing

Crime Reporter

African police forces, including the Zimbabwe Republic Police, have reiterated the need to increase information sharing and operational activities within Interpol to combat transnational crime and terrorism.

The just ended Interpol African Regional Conference held in Benin focused on human and drug trafficking, terrorism, cybercrime and a range of security challenges faced by Africa.

Key measures for African member countries approved by the conference include: increasing the use of Interpol’s global network, I-24/7 and other capabilities, to share information on transnational financial crime and designing and developing a regional coordination framework to enhance the interoperability of the cyber law enforcement community, and strengthen cooperation for joint operations against cybercrime.

The countries also approved expanding access to Interpol’s network beyond the national central bureaux to better support African Union programmes.

Interpol’s vice president for Africa and conference chair, Garba Baba Umar, said the meeting provided member countries with the opportunity to collectively identify ways of improving and advancing security across the region.

“To tackle transnational crimes more effectively, the African region needs to make greater use of Interpol’s network and capabilities.

“We have seen how coordination between countries, and via Interpol, can produce significant results, and we must build on this for the future.”

Delegates also supported a recommendation for national bureaux to actively and collectively support Interpol’s training and capacity building initiatives through the Organisation’s Virtual Academy and Global Academy Network.

At least 120 senior police officers from 29 countries attended the event. The next conference, the 26th Interpol African Regional Conference, is set to be held in Angola.

During the conference, Benin’s Minister of Interior and Public Security Alassane Seidou said, “Africa faces many security challenges that hinder its development.

“Interpol is accompanying Benin with responses adapted to investigate all forms of crime and is strengthening capacity through training.

“Hosting this conference demonstrates Benin’s commitment to fighting transnational organised crime, including terrorism, through enhanced regional and international cooperation.”

Interpol secretary-general Dr Jürgen Stock said Africa, like every region, is facing threats which grew, evolved and hardened through the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly cybercrime.

He pointed to the launch of Interpol’s African Joint Operation against Cybercrime, funded by the United Kingdom, which drives regional intelligence-led coordinated actions against cybercriminals and supports joint operations.

“As digitalisation is rapidly advancing across the African region, building capacity to address cybercrime has become urgent. It is essential that vulnerable communities are protected both online and in the real world.

“This includes the men and women of all ages who are rescued during our numerous operations to combat human trafficking in Africa, and the children who are targeted by sexual abusers,” he said.