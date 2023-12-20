InstaToll Africa comes through for Ponesai Vanhu orphanage

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

InstaToll Africa has started a US$3 000 poultry project for Ponesai Vanhu Children’s Home in Shamva as part of their Christmas gift to the orphanage.The motorway infrastructure operator provided the feeds, drinkers and vaccines for the layer chickens.Mr Unwait Nyaruka from InstaToll Africa said the donation is an annual pledge by their company.

“This year, we have decided to empower the children with a chicken rearing project. When you teach a man to fish you empower him for a lifetime,” he said.

“This project and many others we intend to implement, are meant to teach and grow this home to be a self-sustainable institution.”

Development Aid from People to People (DAPP) Zimbabwe country director Mr Luckson Soda thanked InstaToll and said the project will go a long way in empowering children at Ponesai Vanhu with life skills.

He appealed for increased support from Government and the private sector in caring for children in orphanages.

“Children who age-out of the system after reaching 18 years need more support. There is a disconnect somewhere and children fall through the cracks and end up in drug abuse and other ill vices in society,” he said.

He encouraged more people to register as foster parents who can occasionally take the children to their homes for short periods of time.

This will allow the children to experience life outside of the orphanage set up which is key in helping them to be reintegrate in society.

A caregiver at Ponesai Vanhu Children’s home, Mrs Abigail Marira said the children were excited to start the project.

“They are also looking forward to gaining new skills, to enjoy the eggs and meat,” she said.

Shamva North legislator Cde Kudakwashe Mupamhanga said the chicken rearing project is an income generating project which will also meet the children’s protein requirements.

He said economic hardships have seen a decrease in financial and in-kind partnership towards children’s welfare.

“Families are not spared and this has resulted in an increase in the number of children who end up in care facilities like Ponesai Vanhu Children’s Home.”

Cde Mupamhanga commended DAPP for effectively complementing Government’s effort in the welfare of orphaned children.

He said with help from like minded companies like InstaToll Africa, children in homes are moulded into potential key and responsible members of society.

“When we all join hands and work together, Ponesai Vanhu Children’s home will continue to be a place of safety and a launch-pad for a better life not only for the children, but also communities,” said Cde Mupamhanga.

“The brighter future of Zimbabwe lies within everyone playing their part in moulding, guiding and the communities creating conducive loving environment where the youth are safe from harm.

“We are calling upon the corporate sector to come forward and support institutions like Ponesai Vanhu Children’s Home through their corporate social responsibility initiatives.”

He said growing up in poverty exposes children to challenges.