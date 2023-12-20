ZRP Manyame District ready for festive season

ZRP, churches and various stakeholders are this morning conducting prayer sessions on black spots along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

Crime Reporter

Police in Manyame District, Mashonaland West province have deployed adequate human resources to thwart any criminal elements especially along the major highways and residential areas.According to police in the area, during the period between January and November this year they received a total of 7 236 reports of crimes of concern as compared to 7 229 recieved during the same period last year.

Manyame District covers areas such as Norton (along Bulawayo Road), up to Nyabira (along Harare-Chirundu Road), Zvimba, Darwendale, Zvimba, Kutama, and Saruwe among other areas.

Police in the area have started mounting roadblocks as well as conducting patrols.

Speaking during a crime awareness campaign in Norton yesterday, the Officer Commanding Manyame District, Chief Superintendent Resistant Ncube, expressed concern over a slight increase in criminal activities in and around the area.

He assured that the police have been heavily deployed to thwart any criminal activities especially during this season.

“We have come here as police leadership in this area to conduct crime awareness campaigns during this festive season were the country normally experience an increase in crimes of concerns.

“Some of these crimes include armed robberies, domestic violence, unlawful theft and entry, rape, murder cases emanating from beer drinking sprees and taking illicit substances, among others,” he said.

Chief Supt Ncube called on the public to work with the police to curb some of these activities as well as to respect the sanctity of human life.

He said as police they were concerned with some of these cases.

“During the period between January and November 2023, in Manyame District we received a total of 7 236 cases of crime while in 2022, between January and November we received 7 229 cases, meaning that there was an increase,” he said.

“It is disheartening to also note that some of these crimes included rape among women and girls and this calls for all of us to work together to curb such crimes,” Chief Supt Ncube said.

He urged the public to ensure that when a victim was raped or sexual abused, they should quickly make a report to the police and that the victim should be taken to a doctor within 72 hours.

Chief Supt Nube also warned against child marriages, saying it was a very serious offence.

He also warned criminal elements that the long arm of the law will soon catch-up with them as the police will not rest until they are arrested and prosecuted.

Along the highways, he said, they have deployed adequate manpower to ensure that there is sanity on the roads.

Chief Supt Ncube urged people to ensure that they lock doors during the night and to put adequate security measures at their residential areas to avoid break ins.

The public was also urged to avoid keeping large amounts of cash in their homes to avoid being targeted by robbers while farmers were also urged to follow the normal procedures when selling their livestock.

“I would also want to take this opportunity to warn cattle rustlers who might want to take advantage of this period to steal livestock that they will be arrested including all those who connive with such criminals.

“We will also be visiting some of the butchery and abattoir owners as we suspect that some of them are buying stolen livestock from thieves for resale at their business premises,” Chief Supt Ncube said.

He said they were also aware of some people who are selling meat in buckets and boot of their cars at various places.

Drug dealers and peddlers have also been warned that they will be arrested under the ongoing operation being conducted countrywide.