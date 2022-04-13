Independence preps now advanced

Police officers join other uniformed forces during rehearsals at Barbourfields Stadium ahead of the Independence celebrations slated for Monday next week.— Pictures: Eliah Saushoma.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

Preparations for this year’s 42nd Independence celebrations and 2022 Children’s Party to be held in Bulawayo are at an advanced stage.

This year’s commemorations will be held under the theme, “[email protected]: Leaving No one and No Place Behind”.

Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, confirmed the developments.

“The celebrations will commence on 16 April, 2022 with the lighting of the Independence Flame at Khami National Monument,” said Minister Muswere.

“The Independence Torch lighting ceremony which will be officiated by the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution will be punctuated by arts and cultural acts from the region. The function will also be attended by some Cabinet ministers.”

Minister Muswere said Cabinet has also advised that the national fabric will be readily available from the National Handicraft Centre and the National Galleries Harare, Mutare and Bulawayo.

“In Bulawayo, the national fabric can be purchased from some retail outlets as well as Mhlahlandhela Building. More details on other outlets and standard prices be provided due course.”