Independence Day preps are on course

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Forty-three fruit trees will be planted during this year’s Independence Day celebrations at Mt Darwin High School to symbolise the years since Zimbabwe gained its Independence in 1980.

The Forestry Commission Provincial Manager Mr Lucious Mujuru said mangoes, oranges, guavas, and lemons will be planted on the day including the hute or mukute (Syzygium cordatum) tree.

Several exciting activities have been lined up including a bioscope (early film projector) for people in Mt Darwin on the eve of Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the liberation struggle in Mt Darwin especially the Chibondo massacre will be showcased on the day.

Soccer fans are in for a treat as a soccer match between Highlander and Dynamos will cap the Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking at the preparatory meeting Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Timothy Maregere said progress on preparatory work is commendable.

“We started preparations in March from scratch. Now the stadium has lawn,” he said.

Zanu PF central committee member Dr Lazarus Dokora said this year’s Independence Day celebrations will leave a transformative mark in the history of the province and Mt Darwin district.

Dr Dokora said the event will see a permanent difference in line with the President’s mantra that no one and no place will be left behind.

“We have a wealth of culture in the province from mafuwe dances, to traditional music. The most indigenous value system and authentic cultural renaissance are located in this province,” he said.

The District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr White Nkoma said local business people have started benefiting from increased sales as preparatory work is accelerated.

He said the stadium was designed by a local Engineer Emson Chitsungo.

He added that at Chibondo shrine and district hero’s acre, works are being done to spruce up the areas where the eternal flame will be kindled.