Independence Day celebrations set for Mt Darwin

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

THE main ceremony for the 43rd Independence Day celebrations will be held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central Province, as the Second Republic continues to push the agenda of inclusivity and decentralisation of national programmes.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had received an update on preparations for the 2023 Independence Day celebrations and the Children’s Party from Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

“The venue of the 2023 Children’s Party and Independence Day celebrations on April 17 and 18 will be Mt Darwin Centre, in Mashonaland Central.

“The decentralisation of this august national event is in line with the Second Republic’s devolution agenda, and the ethos of ‘Leaving No One and No Place Behind’,” she said.

Zimbabwe attained its independence in 1980 after a protracted liberation struggle. Independence brought many benefits to the people of Zimbabwe who were deprived of the means of production by successive colonial governments.

Mt Darwin has a lot of significance in the attainment of independence.

“Mt Darwin is important and entrenched in the archives of the country’s liberation history since it was the entry point for both the Zimbabwe National Liberation Army (Zanla) and the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) as they launched an offensive into the front when the liberation struggle entered its decisive phase,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Traditionally, the main celebrations were held in Harare but following the cancellation of the 2020 independence festivities due to Covid-19, the Second Republic decided to decentralise the national event.

In 2021, the celebrations were held virtually owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year’s celebrations were held in Bulawayo as the Government sought to engender the spirit of inclusiveness and mutual appreciation. It also highlighted regional comparative strength and capabilities.

While the annual anniversary celebrations have a central point, celebrations are held in all provinces.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said the 63rd Zimbabwe International Trade Fair would be held in Bulawayo from April 25 to 29, 2023, under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”.

“A total of 363 exhibitors have so far booked exhibition space, and there will be 45 new exhibitors. Nine foreign nations have booked exhibition stands, and these include Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Belarus, Britain, United States, United Arab Emirates, and Japan,” she said.

The main highlights of the Fair include the exclusive business days from April 25 to 27, the ZITF International Business Conference on April 27, the ZITF Diplomats Forum and Connect Africa Symposium on the same day as the official opening ceremony and the ZNCC business lunch on April 28.

The ZITF will be open to the public on April 28 and 29.