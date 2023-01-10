Incentives, new projects lift gold output

Tapiwanashe Mangwiro Senior Business Reporter

A combination of incentives and new mining projects have lifted Zimbabwe’s gold production to record levels, some mining industry players have said, with the industry poised for further growth in coming years.

In 2022, gold output reached 35,38 tonnes, a 19,5 percent increase from 2021, according to statistics from Fidelity Gold Refiners, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe which buys all the country’s gold output

Changes in the payment methods, a number of incentives, and an increase in the number of buying centres across the country resulted in sustained growth in the production of gold, the country’s largest foreign currency earner.

Last year, Zimbabwe extended an incentive for the country’s biggest gold miners to produce above state-set output targets.

Large producers that exceed their previous output will receive 80 percent of the payment for the additional output in foreign currency. The government also scrapped taxes on small-scale miners to encourage deliveries through formal channels.

In the past, gold producers faced challenges of delayed payments and low prices. However, payments are now timeous, with small scale miners getting their money in US dollars. Prices are now in line with those on international markets.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation chief executive officer, Mr Wellington Takavarasha said the incentives and attractive prices were bearing fruit.

“It is all about the attractive prices that have placed the industry in its growth path,” said Mr Takawarasha.

“The artisanal miners are being impressed by the attractive prices.”

Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe (CoMZ) chief executive Mr Isaac Kwesu said the output growth in 2022 resulted from additional capacity from gold mines including Eureka, Rio Zim, Blanket Mine and How Mine.

“Suboptimal mines have resumed operations in face of firming gold prices and have significantly added to the gold output.

“These mines have been contributing significantly,” said Mr Kwesu.

“The firming of gold prices has also seen a rise in deliveries through formal channels by small-scale miners,” he added.

Mr Kwesu said the attractive gold prices were also encouraging gold deliveries through formal channels.

Fidelity Gold Refiners (FGR) said the production-linked incentives have enhanced the viability of the industry.

“The incentives are really paying off to such an extent that the viability of the sector hinges on sustaining the incentives to unlock more value,” Fidelity Gold Refiners chief executive Mr Peter Magaramombe said.

Mines and Energy Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chairman, Edmond Mkaratigwa said there was a need to set up more gold buying centres as well as enhance operational systems to ensure accountability.

Last year, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube said the Government had set aside US$10 million for the establishment of gold centres across the country. This was meant to enhance small-scale miners’ performance with the ultimate objective to deliver three tonnes of gold per month.

The 2023 budget will also support the establishment of gold service centres as part of the drive to promote the formalisation of activities of the artisanal and small-scale miners, with a target of having five fully established centres by the end of 2023, said Minister Ncube.

The centres will be located in areas of high activity by small-scale miners to facilitate ease of processing and marketing of gold, he added.