Zim’s foreign missions must pursue economic opportunities

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s foreign missions must pursue economic opportunities and re-engagement in the execution of their duties, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga stressed as he bade farewell to the new ambassadors designated to Canada and Ethiopia.

Re-engagement and economic diplomacy is at the centre of President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy which seeks to return Zimbabwe to the community of nations under a policy of a friend to all and an enemy to none, as well as fostering economic development for the betterment of people’s lives.

Ambassador Sophia Nyamudeza is assigned to Ethiopia and Ambassador Cecil Chinenere to Canada.

In separate send-off briefings in Harare yesterday, Acting President Chiwenga reminded the envoys that President Mnangagwa is keen to return Zimbabwe to the community of nations and the two will have a role to play in fulfilment of this mission.

In pursuance of economic development goals, Ambassador Nyamudeza is expected to lead Zimbabwe’s quest to tap into Ethiopia’s success which have seen that country becoming a continental giant.

Ethiopia boasts Africa’s largest airline by fleet size, and is also regarded highly by the World Bank in terms of being the fastest growing economy in the region, with 6.3 percent growth in the financial year 2020-21.

Ambassador Nyamudeza will also be Zimbabwe’s representative at the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), both headquartered in Addis Ababa.

“Ambassador Nyamudeza will be our new Ambassador to the Republic of Ethiopia, and she will also be our representative for UNECA, and the African Union, so she will be holding those three positions”, said the Acting President.

Ambassador Nyamudeza said her brief was to advance our economic co-operation with Ethiopia in various economic sectors like agriculture, civil aviation and also in the area of energy.

“I am also tasked to advance our positions at the African Union, as you are aware we are a member of the peace and security council, so I will have a role in advancing Zimbabwe’s position in that council.

“I have also been tasked to advance co-operation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa,” said Ambassador Nyamudeza.

In Canada, Ambassador Chinenere will have his work cut-out as he leads the country’s re-engagement with the West.

However, he takes up his mission on the back of successful relationship rebuilding exercises led by the President himself which has seen the thawing of diplomatic ties with some western countries.

Zimbabwe, with support from the rest of the African continent and the progressive world, has been working flat-out to have economic sanctions removed entirely, and the Canadian mission will therefore play an important role.

Canada has placed Zimbabwe under economic sanctions through what it calls the Special Economic Measures Act, and the new envoy has been tasked to ensure their stance on Zimbabwe is softened.

“I am very delighted and feel honoured that His Excellency the President has given me this opportunity to serve my country on the territory of Canada and the Acting President has been very generous with his time to give me a detailed guidance on what would be expected of me to improve the bilateral relations between the Republic of Zimbabwe and Canada,” said Ambassador Chinenere.

“You would be aware that besides the overall western sanctions Zimbabwe is suffering from, Canada has its own specific sanctions titled the Special Economic Measures Act.

“But when they are examined they are tailored along the lines of those other sanctions that we are already suffering”.

Ambassador Chinenere said once the sanctions problem has been communicated, it will be time to continue the advancement of economic exchanges as prescribed by the Government.

He said Canadian firms have investments in mining in concerns like Gwanda Gold Mine and Blanket Mine and there is a need to attract more investments from Canada.