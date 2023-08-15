Illegal billboard suspects file application for refusal of further remand

Herald Correspondent

Two Harare men who are facing allegations of erecting an illegal billboard in Borrowdale with damaging information to a development company last week filed an application for refusal of further remand.

Grant Russel and Mark Strathen are facing criminal nuisance charges.

Earlier this month, the pair notified the court that they wanted to make an application for refusal of further remand.

The State, led by Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura requested that the pair put their application in writing.

The duo is currently challenging a High Court order to proceed to trial in their matter after they unsuccessfully sought the court to quash their charges.

The duo had filed their application for exception at the lower court saying the charges were defective and must be quashed but Harare magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera dismissed their application saying they raised triable issues.

Aggrieved by the dismissal of their application, they approached the High Court for review but the upper court again ordered them to proceed to trial and defend themselves.

Mrs Fungura is on record challenging the accused persons to trial to no avail.

It is the State’s case that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm on the opposite side of Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Harare, the accused persons erected a billboard with damaging information on WestProperties in a bid to tarnish its image.

It is alleged that Russell and Strathen caused false alarm to the public through the information which was written on the billboard.

The State alleges that the billboard erected by the two had contents which were likely to interfere with the ordinary comfort or convenience of the complainant’s clients.

The complainant made a report to the police leading to their arrest.