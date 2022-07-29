IHF Trophy Zone Six rescheduled for October

Sports Reporter

The International Handball Federation Trophy Zone VI tournament that has been postponed several times is now set to take place in October, in Harare.

The International Handball Federation (IHF) and the African Handball Federation (CAHB) announced a new calendar for the IHF Trophy 2022 of the Zones for youth and junior men.

The Zone Six event has been rescheduled for October 17 to 23 in Harare.

There have been several changes to the initial date of the regional tournament. Zimbabwe are the hosts for Zone VI.

The competition that caters for youth and junior teams, was scheduled for April before it was moved to July. The dates were then changed again due to further changes on the CAHB calendar with the event being rescheduled for June.

However, it was put on hold again.

The Zimbabwe Handball Federation will be hoping there won’t be further changes to the new dates announced.

Zone VII is scheduled to host their event from October 17 to 23 in Comoros and Kenya will host the Zone V games from October 24 to 30.

Zone II competition will be staged in Guinea from October 24 to 30 while Zone IV will hold theirs from October 31 to November 6 in Congo.

For Zone III the competition is due to take place from November 21 to 27 in Cote d’Ivoire.