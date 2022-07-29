Police intensify probe into Dinha shooting incident

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the abduction of Mr Madzianike, and said police had been deployed to carry out investigations.

Police have intensified investigations into the case in which National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board chairperson Advocate Martin Dinha, reportedly shot himself after his CZ pistol accidentally discharged while he was being attacked by armed robbers on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in Greendale around 10 pm.

According to reports, Advocate Dinha was driving from Cresta Lodge, at around 10pm, when he suspected that a car was following him.

Upon reaching an intersection, another car was reported to have blocked his vehicle.

The one suspected to have been trailing him then blocked his car from behind before one of the suspects produced an AK47 rifle while the other one a machete.

Advocate Dinha was reported to have fired a warning shot and at the same time the suspects’ AK47 reportedly jammed before the two robbers advanced and attacked him.

It is alleged that during the scuffle with the robbers, Advocate Dinha shot himself on the thigh and the suspects ran away.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

“The ZRP is still investigating a shooting incident which occurred on July 26, 2022 at around 2240 hours at corner Leander and Metcaf Roads, Greendale, Harare. Advocate Martin Dinha was involved in a shootout with three robbery suspects who were armed with a machete and a suspected AK47 rifle.

“Advocate Dinha’s firearm, a CZ Pistol accidentally discharged resulting in him being shot on the leg,” he said.

No arrests have been made.