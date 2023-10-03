IDBZ donates wheelchairs to Angel of Hope

Mrs Priscilla Zvobgo hands over one of the wheelchairs to Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on behalf of IDBZ at Zimbabwe House yesterday. — Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s life transforming initiatives countrywide have prompted the corporate world to chip in and increase the reach of the many programmes she implements through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Her honesty and accountability which results in every single donation reaching the intended beneficiaries and ability to work with everyone despite social status have increased the number of entities keen to work with her.

A hands-on and hardworking woman, Dr Mnangagwa personally hands over the goods to beneficiaries.

It is in this vein, that the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) yesterday weighed in with 15 wheelchairs for the benefit of those living with disabilities.

IDBZ chief communications officer, Mrs Priscilla Zvobgo, said her institution made the presentation in recognition and support of the work that the First Lady is doing.

“Our presentation is in recognition and in support of the wonderful work that Amai is doing all over the country through Angel of Hope Foundation. As IDBZ we are supporting this because we are a corporate that operates within the society and we realise that as corporates we cannot let Amai shoulder this big job that she is doing on her own. As corporates, it’s our duty to support, to uplift all communities and we are doing this because as the IDBZ our mandate speaks to issues of sustainability so this is part of our way of intervening to achieve the issue of sustainable communities,” she said.

In her remarks, Amai Mnangagwa commended the bank for its gesture and acknowledged that the donation would go a long way in helping those in need of such.

“SaAmai mandirerutsira vanangu nekuti ndega handingagone. I am glad that you have come to help the Angel of Hope Foundation. As a bank, you have done your part of giving back to the community.

“Through Angel of Hope Foundation, I do a lot of projects and programmes to ease the plight of the less privileged, but single-handedly it’s very difficult for me to achieve all that is needed.

“Your coming here with the donation of 15 wheelchairs is something that I have been longing for a long time to have partners who come with resources to help the disadvantaged,” she said.

The mother of the nation spoke of the need to spare a thought for those with disabilities, saying disability was something that could afflict anyone without warning.

“Disability can come at any time, at any age. It’s not a planned thing, but it can come. You fall down now and the next thing you may be in need of a wheelchair.

“Our country has a lot of people that need wheelchairs for mobility so this donation will go a long way in helping them. They like to work for themselves, but if one cannot move, then you are stranded and you have got nothing that you can bring on the table for the children. We are a strong working force that believes in working and fending for our children. What you have done today has touched many souls,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa emphasised that no gift was either too small or too big for her.

“The country is too big for me and I want to thank you very much for this gesture that you have shown me as patron of Angel of Hope Foundation, to the foundation and to the people of Zimbabwe who are going to benefit from this donation. No donation is too big or small for the Angel of Hope Foundation. Everything that comes here is very big to me because I know where it goes, it is going to alleviate some people’s lives.

“The donation has come at a time when I have so many requests in my office and I do not have the means to do everything that is needed on my own,” she said.

The bank’s gift, she said, was an extended hand through which she can ease the plight of those in need.

“Your coming in means it’s an extended hand that you have given me to do my work with the resources required to help those in need. Your team has shown me that you are a caring bank and you are now part of Angel of Hope Foundation,” she said.