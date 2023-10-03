FlySafair launches maiden flights to Zim

A FlySafair aircraft gets a water salute at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on its maiden flight from Johannesburg yesterday. Inset: Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona cuts the ribbon flanked by his deputy Joshua Sacco (right) and Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa (left) as well as FlySafair executive manager Mr Obert Chakarisa during the flight’s launch in Harare, yesterday. — Pictures: Innocent Makawa

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

South Africa’s low cost airline, FlySafair yesterday began its first maiden flights into the Harare from Johannesburg after obtaining all the requisite regulatory approvals, as the Government’s commitment to implement the Open Skies Policy continues to bear fruit.

FlySafair recently obtained approvals from the International Air Service Council and the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and yesterday began its first flight to Harare and it will move into Victoria Falls and Bulawayo.

The development provides further endorsement of the country’s ‘Open Skies Policy’, as more airlines are already flying into Zimbabwe or have made indications to start flights into the country.

Just three foreign airlines were flying into Zimbabwe when President Mnangagwa’s Government came into power in September 2017. The number has grown to over 23 presently.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona and Tourism and Hospitality Industry Deputy Minister Tongai Mnangagwa led a delegation at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport where they welcomed officials from FlySafair who were being led by the company’s executive manager for standards and compliance Mr Obert Chakarisa.

Minister Mhona applauded FlySafair for showing their dedication to enhance regional connectivity and fostering economic development.

“I wish to congratulate the FlySafair Board and management for their remarkable leadership which has led them to claim their space between Johannesburg and Harare and of course the anticipated operation between Johannesburg and Victoria Falls.

“I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the FlySafair Board and Management for launching the FlySafair, a renowned and dependable South African Low-Cost airline. The award-winning airline began operations in October 2014 and is ranked Africa’s most on-time airline, while proudly being the Trusted Domestic Carrier for the famous Springboks. Indeed, this momentous occasion marks a significant milestone in FlySafair’s expansion into Southern African countries, showcasing their dedication to enhancing regional connectivity and fostering economic development.

“We are here today because this airline has officially launched two new routes linking Johannesburg to both Harare and Victoria Falls. From today, October 2023, FlySafair will fly daily between OR Tambo International and Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. With effect from 03 October 2023, they will be launching flights into Victoria Falls from Johannesburg, with the inaugural flight scheduled to land at 1300hrs and operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdaysm” he said.

He said as Government, they were particularly pleased to witness an upward trajectory registered by the aviation sector in the region since the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“The launch of this new service will provide greater connectivity and convenience for our people, and I am confident that it will be well received by both business and leisure travellers. FlySafair will undoubtedly contribute to the development of tourism, trade and investment, thereby strengthening the region’s economic prospects.

“This year alone, we have received quite a number of new airlines flying into Zimbabwe. Further, the existing airlines have added more frequencies to their operations, with some even launching new routes within the country. Furthermore, we anticipate to launch additional airlines in the country, to support the ongoing development of aviation infrastructure in Zimbabwe and the region,” he said.

Minister Mhona said the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport had been significantly expanded, upgraded and modernised.

“The new look Airport was officially opened by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on 14 July 2023. The refurbishment, which is at an advanced stage towards completion, is expected to be complete by mid-2024. These achievements are not mere coincidences, but rather the Second Republic’s efforts to drive Zimbabwe towards becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. This progress deserves applause and encouragement, reflecting the wise leadership and guidance of His Excellency, The President, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for the strong connection between their aviation industry and tourism sector.

Minister Mhona said the tourism fraternity and the aviation industry have been working together to develop air connectivity in and outside the country.

In his speech, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the interconnectedness of tourism and aviation means that the progress of one directly impacts the advancement of the other.

“By improving air services and enhancing connectivity, we create new opportunities for both domestic and international visitors to visit and explore Zimbabwe, a World of Wonders,” he said in a speech he read on behalf of Tourism and Hospitality Minister Barbra Rwodzi.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the coming in of new players of late into the airspace is evident that the Government is committed to the adaptation of the Open Skies Policy and the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market.