Hwange’s Gentle Giant, legendary striker Mumba had power, precision

FAMILY TIME . . . Hwange football legend Nyaro Mumba (centre) poses for a group photo with his wife Eunice (second from right) and children Catherine (left), Clara and Junior (right)

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

HE could have been the country’s deadliest striker had he not played at the same time with the late great Shacky “Mr Goals” Tauro.

He was a big, aggressive, intelligent and dominant in the air, especially from corner kicks, scoring many goals for Hwange.

Mumba was one of the stars of the Hwange side of the late 1970s and early 1980s, which included the likes of goalkeeper Posani Sibanda, Amos Rendo, Benson Soko, Chutika Tembo, Twyman Ncube, Barton Mwaluluka, Barry Daka, Chutika Tembo, Roderick Simwanza and Mwape Sakala.

But, today, Mumba is a forgotten man of Zimbabwean football.

He is blind and lives in Victoria Falls.

The 67-year-old lost his sight about 12 years ago to glaucoma, one of the leading causes of blindness, for people over the age of 60.

He and wife Eunice (48), and three children, survive on proceeds from a small family tuck-shop they operate at their house in Victoria Falls’ Mkhosana suburb.

After hearing about Mumba’s sorry plight, a group of some Harare-based Good Samaritans, led by football fanatic Martin Chingachirere, raised money and donated some food stuffs to his family.

Others who contributed to the cause are former CAPS United striker Stewart “Shutto” Murisa and Clifford Muparutsa, a director of the Japhet Muparutsa Foundation.

“We had a chat with Clifford Muparutsa about three years ago on Nyaro Mumba’s plight,” Chingachirere said.

“I had a similar discussion with Lovemore Dube, former Chronicle Sports Editor, when we met.

“In all instances we tentatively agreed that the guy, since he is now blind, needs attention.

“I discussed the same story with Shutto (Murisa), David Sengu-Maketo and Solomon Chingono and we raised funds and engaged Gain Wholesalers in Victoria Falls because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Former CAPS United and Highlanders defender, Mpumelelo “Era Muna” Dzowa, who is now based in the United States, weighed in with US$20.

Although it is said Mumba was born in Zambia, his wife, Eunice, yesterday insisted her husband was born in Mhangura.

“I did athletics, soccer, high jump and long jump when I was in school,’’ said Mumba.

“When my father retired, the family went back to Zambia, but before leaving, George Kondowe, a prolific striker who was the first black person to play for the then Rhodesia national team asked them to leave me behind.

“He said he had seen a lot of potential in me.

“He was like a parent to me and I can say he made me the football player that I grew up to be.’’

When Kondowe was transferred to a new mine in Gwayi, they moved there together.

“I played for Gwayi River Mine for three years and, in the fourth year, the mine closed,’’ he said.

“A white manager called me to his office and told me Highlanders, Bulawayo Wanderers and Wankie wanted me.

“He told me that while the decision was mine, I was supposed to consider life opportunities and not a team that would leave me as a street beggar after the end of my career.

“He said Wankie had a similar environment with the mining community I grew up in and that would be the best option for me.

“I chose Wankie.”

He was offered a job as a bar attendant and free accommodation.

“I don’t remember the year, but I was around 23 or 24 years when I joined Wankie,’’ he said.

“My first match was against Bulawayo Wanderers at White City Stadium. I scored a header and we won 2-1.

“Juju and drugs are the worst enemies for a football player. I don’t believe in juju and never used it.

“Nothing beats training, discipline and unity in a team. Even if you gather all the juju men you are not a team.’’

He spent an illustrious 10-year period as a player at the colliery.

Then, he saved the team from relegation when management thrust him into the role of acting coach.

The management then brought in Paul Moyo, his former coach at Gwayi River Mine, to take over as head coach.

Mumba worked as his deputy for three years before bouncing back as head coach again when Moyo packed his bags after getting a coaching job in Botswana as Gaborone United gaffer.

He said he left Wankie when club management resolved to stop financing the club to concentrate on his job as a driver at Hwange Colliery Company’s open cast mine.

During that year, ZESA approached him and engaged him as a coach for their Third Division club.

He said his worst game in his career was a 10-0 drubbing by CAPS United.

Mumba doesn’t remember how many goals he scored for Hwange, but wants to compile his history, especially for his son Junior, now 16, who wants to play football.

Mumba said his most memorable matches were against Eiffel Flats and Highlanders.

He scored Hwange’s first goal from the centre circle against Eiffel Flats.

Mumba left ZESA after getting a job at United Touring Company in Victoria Falls as a driver before retiring.

“My eyes started itching 12 years ago and doctors told me it was glaucoma. I have been to different doctors, locally and in Zambia with my wife by my side,

“But, told me that glaucoma is incurable. But I don’t believe I will be blind forever. It’s just that I don’t have money.

“I believe God heals while doctors treat. If I get money I will go to the prophets and I know I will regain my eyesight one of these days.”

At home, Mumba spends his day seated in the house watching gospel channels on television.

He calls his wife Eunice a God-sent angel.

“All my happiness comes from this woman. I pray that God blesses her for me. I am not on pension and we struggle to survive as a family.

“We operate a small tuck-shop just to be able to survive, but she has stood by me. She didn’t like football initially until she watched one of my games. She is an angel from God as very few people can take care of a blind person for all these years.

“When I lost my eye-sight I begged her to let me go to Zambia because she was still young and could remarry, but she refused and reminded me of our wedding vows,” he said.

The couple has three children Catherine, Clara and Junior.

Mumba’s wife Eunice said she has stood by him because she trusts in God.

Mumba bemoaned the current state of football, saying it can’t be compared to their days on the pitch.

He missed playing for the senior national team by a whisker when the Warriors were under the guidance of Ghanaian coach Ben Koufie in the late 1980s.

Koufie managed the Warriors from 1988 to 1992.

Mumba said during his playing days there were two formidable strikers he admired — Tauro and former Highlanders speedy winger Madinda Ndlovu.

Additional reporting by Sports Editor Collin Matiza and Special Sports Correspondent Charles “CNN” Mabika