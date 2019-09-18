Hre, Byo restructuring complete by December

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF expects the Bulawayo and Harare restructuring exercise to be completed before the 2019 party’s annual conference to be hosted by Mashonaland East Province, political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda has said

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Cde Matemadanda said the restructuring of Bulawayo and Harare was underway.

“We have stopped the exercise for some weeks to pave way for by-elections. So the teams leading the exercise in the two provinces are working tirelessly to put proper structures. By the time we go to the conference, all the structures should be in place,” he said.

By year end, Cde Matemadanda said all structures should be in place.

“We need to have provinces being run on a full-time basis,” he said.

Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa dissolved the party’s structures in Bulawayo and Harare in March this year.

The move sought to address problems that have resulted in the party perennially losing elections in the two metropolitan provinces.

Said Cde Matemadanda: “As you are aware, there are some teams dispatched in Harare and Bulawayo by the Politburo. I understand the teams are now finalising the process. They have completed the setting up of cells, branches and are now finalising setting up structures at district levels.

“They are working tirelessly to put the party structures in place.”