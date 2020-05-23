How parents of Moto-X champ discovered his talent

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CHILDREN are usually fascinated by virtually everything around as they discover the world.

It’s difficult to tell what really excites them.

But, for reigning FIM Africa Motocross champion, six-year-old Victor Nyamupfukudza’s parents, it was easy to pick what the boy wanted as he never strayed from big toys.

They knew when he was only three he could grow to become a racing enthusiast.

And, how right they were.

His father, Simba, who doubles as his manager, said Victor’s love for riding toys was unmistakable.

“Something kept on telling me he (Victor) would one day become a successful rider but, honestly, it never crossed my mind that he would make headlines so early,” said Nyamupfukudza.

“You know, if you have kids in the house, you look at them and say inside your heart that I wish all the best for them.

“So, it’s like you start buying them toys and other things to orientate them into the society but, Victor would always say he wanted something to ride on.

“He would rather not have a toy, if it wasn’t rideable.

“That’s when we started to believe riding was in him, and we then took him to the track only for him to surprise everyone with his natural riding skills when he was hardly four years as he raced faster than those who had been in the field before . . .”

Inspired, Simba registered his son for a competitive race, when he was four years at Donnybrook Raceway, where he proved his prowess against strong competitors.

“From then, we have never looked back.’’

Victor’s achievements on the track has since inspired his 13-year-old sister Tadiwanashe who won several accolades in the 2019 season.

She, however, got injured late in the year and was scheduled to bounce back onto the track in August.

But Simba said she will only be back after she completes writing her Grade 7 exams.

It has now become a family affair as the other two children, Shammine (11) and Sharon (9), are also into motocros and now train everyday although they haven’t yet participated in any championship.

Their mother, Roselyn, has always been scared of the sport.

“You know this sport can be very scary. As parents, inside our hearts, we are very excited but definitely not always as it (riding) is sometimes scary.

“As a mother, I always want to see the children doing well but the sport they are into is scary.

“I always have this fear that one day they could get injured. That makes me feel very uncomfortable, especially during competitions,” said Roselyn.

Tadiwanashe and Victor have been relaxing at home together with the rest of the family after their recovery from a malaria bout a month ago.