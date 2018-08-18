Hotel thrives as Mutoko shines

Brian Gabriel Musabayane

Mutoko is definitely the gem of Mashonaland East Province. Situated 143 kilometres from Harare, Mutoko is a vibrant small town with marvellous infrastructure that is being built in the area, what with the magnificent houses dotting the skyline of the town. One would be forgiven for drawing comparisons with Harare’s famous affluent suburbs such as Borrowdale.

In fact, it is the rural equivalent of the Hamptons in its own right!

Social life in the small agricultural town is unique with the Budya cultural heritage dominating the community.

Nyamakwere Hotel, which is along the main Nyamapanda highway and less than two kilometres from Mutoko Centre, is the jewel in the town’s crown.

Given the name Nyamakwere one does not expect to get such elegant treatment from the staff that is ever smiling and filled with so much love and of course knowledge of the surrounding area.

The hotel standards can easily compete with hotels and restaurants that are in major towns and cities. How can one not mention the exquisite accommodation which is out of this world for such a rustic setting?

There is something about Nyamakwere Hotel that is different from all other hotels and restaurants that one may have visited.

There is a rural setting yet so modern and upmarket treatment that it makes you forget that you are hundreds of kilometres away from home.

The grass thatched chalets are superb and affordable.

Owner of the hotel, Mrs Marybar Bvunzawabaya appears humble but confident of her product located near the ancient Mutoko monument.

“We are constantly striving to ensure that our hotel continues to offer world-class service to the travelling visitors to ensure all leave with a smile and a desire to return,” she said.

She has proven that indeed women have the capability to boost the hospitality industry within the country.

Its geographical position is an advantage to passers-by who may be exhausted from a long journey.

The hotel offers room service and there are various dishes that one can choose from which include the traditional dishes.

“If someone decides and wants a different experience from the city life and may want to have business meetings or conferences away from the congested city life, Nyamakwere Hotel has perfect conference rooms and facilities that are way above standard and the surrounding wildlife and nature,” said Mrs Bvunzawabaya.

A copy of The Herald also greets you every morning and hence one is kept up to speed with current affairs whilst in the hem of existence as we know it.

The hotel has struck the attention artistes such as Alick Macheso who will be performing in Mutoko tonight and therefore creating business for many industries in the small gem of a town.

“We certainly hope the new boom will also see Mutoko growing even faster,” says a beaming Bvunzawabaya.

She can say that again. After all even in the current economic challenges, Mutoko is the fastest growing rural town in the land. For Mutoko, things can only get better!