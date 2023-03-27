History making all-female rangers group feted in Hurungwe

Herald Reporter

AN all-female wildlife rangers team, Akashinga in Zimbabwe, last week carried out a full parade showcasing how it is carrying out combined operations across the Zambezi Valley as it celebrated its growth in the local community and surrounding wildlife areas.

Hurungwe community leaders joined Akashinga rangers to celebrate key achievements in wildlife conservation.

Through its innovative approach to community-based conservation, Akashinga continues its efforts to protect, connect and restore landscapes across Southern and East Africa.

To date, Akashinga and its Wildlife Crime Unit have carried out 1 303 arrests in 724 operations.

In the last year alone, the unit has recovered 24 pangolins, 118 elephant tusks and one rhino horn, as well as over 1 500 kg of illegally caught fish.

In addition to its conservation achievements, Akashinga continues to prioritise community development, focusing on areas such as education, health and nutrition, infrastructure development and employment.

Most recently, a joint project between Hurungwe Rural District Council, MoveMe Abundant Village and Akashinga with support from the Australian Government provided essential access to clean water through the installation of solar boreholes at Nyamakate centre and Kilo village in Chundu.

Solar power has also been provided to Nyamakate Clinic and upgrades to Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in nearby Golf and Jinami villages are in progress.

During Friday’s event, 80 rangers celebrated double wins for the community and conservation, demonstrating their skills for local dignitaries including the guest of honour Chief Chundu, Hurungwe District Development Coordinator Mr Andrew Tizora, Hurungwe Rural District Council representative Mr Tamburai Gomwe, Councillor Nomatter Murisa and Akashinga chief executive officer and founder Mr Damien Mander.

Guests were treated to an array of displays including marching drill and a mock raid on poachers with first aid and K9 unit action.

This provided onlookers at the parade an up-close look at some of the challenges rangers face while on patrol, such as treating wounds or apprehending noncompliant poachers.

Speaking at the parade, Chief Chundu commended Akashinga for their partnership and sustained involvement in the community.

“Thanks to this initiative, the girl child can now have access to employment opportunities and can also play a vital role in the protection of our environment,” he said.

Mr Mander also spoke at the event and emphasized that conservation was not possible without rangers and community members working together.

“Women have become the conduit through which conservation and the community collaborate. The message these women are delivering throughout Africa is something we can all be proud of and it began right here,” he said.

Throughout the remainder of the month, Akashinga will continue to work with the community to complete the ongoing projects, which are at 75% completion.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr Tizora encouraged the community to move forward together and keep up with the global vision on sustainable development saying: “It is our collective responsibility to make sure our present challenges do not steal the future from our children.”

The Akashinga programme started in 2017 in Hurungwe with an initial group of 16 women, all survivors of gender-based violence.

It has since grown to more than 500 staff and contractors, with a wilderness protection portfolio totalling over 9.1 million acres across four countries.

With its expanding footprint comes increased adoption of the Akashinga model in local partnering communities. The goal is to increase its portfolio to 30 million acres by 2030, empowering hundreds of communities and thousands of women.