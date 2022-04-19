HEXCO results out

Prof Tagwira

The Herald

Kudzaishe Muhamba
Herald Reporter

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced the release of the Industrial Training and Trade Test results for April 2022 examination.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira said they recorded a 66 percent pass rate.

“All candidates are advised to access their results from their respective regions as from Tuesday 20 April 2022.”

