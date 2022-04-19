Kariba death toll rises

Some of the people injured in the Kariba road accident on Monday night.

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

The death toll in the Kariba accident has risen to five following the death of one woman this morning.

This comes amid mass transfer of 19 of the people injured in the accident to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital to receive specialised care.

Towards midday, several ambulances in Kariba district and beyond were being mobilised to ferry patients to Chinhoyi.

Kariba district Civil Protection Committee acting chairperson Ms Patience Mubango said resources were being mobilised to manage the situation.

“We had a very unfortunate incident in our district of an accident that has left five people dead and 27 others injured,” she said.

“We are currently gathering all the information and mobilising resources to ensure that the 19 people transferred to Chinhoyi and the clinical staff get there.”

One of the injured Lister Nigo speaking on his hospital bed said he sustained chest and head injuries.

Others sustained broken bones, bruises and deep cuts.

Among those in the truck were civil servants and Kariba residents coming from Kasvisva for the 42nd Independence celebrations.