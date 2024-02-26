Heroes Acre access roads opened

Transport and Infrastructure Development Deputy Minister, Joshua Sacco (second from left), Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tawengwa (third from left) and Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Joy Makumbe (right) listen while Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa (left) speaks during the official opening of access roads to the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Friday. - Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Gloria Muruva–Herald Reporter

Road infrastructure remains one of the key pillars to drive and support Zimbabwe’s development towards economic stability, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Charles Tawengwa said at the official opening ceremony for the National Heroes Acre access road.

The trajectory to Vision 2030 is no longer business as usual because results were now the order of the day.

He applauded those who showed their commitment in the development of the country and thanked the contractors who constructed the 1,6km access roads.

“Your presence here shows the commitment that we all share in the quest to save our country through infrastructure development, the bedrock for economic and social development.

“There would be no celebration today had it not been the hard work and dedication been shown by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development team here today led by Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco, not forgetting the valuable guidance from the Parliamentary portfolio committee on transport and infrastructure development and other stakeholders especially the contractors for a job well done.”

Minister Tawengwa applauded the Second Republic for its efforts on road rehabilitation as it gave a clear picture that Vision 2030 will be attained.

“As we continue to score big on infrastructure development, allow me to applaud the efforts of the Second Republic being led by His Excellency Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa in championing road rehabilitation and infrastructural development as we make purposeful steps towards the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Indeed at this pace Zimbabwe will surely become an upper middle class country,” he said

The National Heroes Acre is one of the renowned national monuments in the country that preserves the nation’s most important historical and cultural resource, the place where the gallant sons and daughters who sacrificed their lives for a free Zimbabwe were laid to rest to be always remembered and their bravery would never be forgotten .

The Minister said the construction of the Museum for African Liberation nearby would also contribute to economic development as it will be a tourist attraction.

“I am sure you are aware that just across the road there is another heritage site being constructed, the Museum for African Liberation which will exhibit the rich history of African liberation wars. These two sites will be connected through a footbridge that will be giving our visitors a complete package and a feel of the African experience .

“The economic impact thereof will be immense and will contribute significantly to our provincial GDP.

“Other benefits will include outdoor recreation, scientific research and educational opportunities all contributing to the attainment of the thematic areas enshrined in our national development strategies,” he said.

Deputy Minister Sacco said the construction of the Heroes Acre access roads gave a sign of the respect for the heroes and heroines lying on the shrine.

“Following the successful project embarked on to rehabilitate the access roads to the national shrine, we tirelessly endeavour to buttress rehabilitation of infrastructure with the National Heroes Acre road to the front offices now being complete.

“This is done to face lift the outlook of our beautiful nation giving due respect and status to our national shrine ,the heroes acre where our heroes who sacrificed life and limb for our hard earned independence lying in remembrance.

“Significant progress has been made since the onset of the ERRP programme as we strive to rebuild our road networks and increase the number of kilometres of good network infrastructure,” he said.