Herald’s Fools Day prank breaks internet

According to the joke, the development was supposed to start this month, with mobile vehicle crushing units stationed at toll gates across the country, targeting vehicles with incorrect registrations or those harbouring outstanding vehicle licencing arrears dating back to 2018 or earlier.

Herald Reporter

OUR story published in the hard copy and online edition of The Herald yesterday titled, “Mobile crushing units to enforce vehicle compliance”, was an April Fool’s Day joke.

The story, which had 21 100 views by 9pm last night, drew different responses from readers on our social media platforms.

A couple of people realised it was a joke.

In short, the prank said that the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) had unveiled a novel initiative set to redefine road use discipline; crushing the offending cars.

According to the joke, the development was supposed to start this month, with mobile vehicle crushing units stationed at toll gates across the country, targeting vehicles with incorrect registrations or those harbouring outstanding vehicle licencing arrears dating back to 2018 or earlier.

Such vehicles would be immediately crushed upon arriving at a toll gate.

The following are some of the reactions from our readers:

Abednico Siazyaba Mwembe who uses the X handle @siazyaba said it was unnecessary to have such machines.

dr Rush @DrMichael130675 said: “April fools day right.”

Another X user, Andile @andile_ryann said: “Tell me this is an April fools day joke.”

Munxa @Munxah said: “This will not happen in Zimbabwe, kkkkkk.”

Beast @Budiriro2319 said: “Some minister has started a scrap metal business”, while @Wedza4Wedza said “Zvinogo crusher sei kusinamagetsi”

Chief Neshangwe @ctmafukidze said it was a “nice April’s day joke”, a view shared by @auxilliangwenya.

@PeterMupondi said: “Nhema dzenyu idzi dzinorovesa although it’s fools day”.

A hilarious response came from cooleh @allmat90 who said: “Handipfure nepa toll gate pacho.”

Other readers questioned the legality of the process, and threatened to challenge in courts once the initiative was rolled out.