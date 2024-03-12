Heart Stadium attracts Mozambique champs

Bruce Chikuni Sports Reporter

PROPHET Walter Magaya’s passion to improve the image of local football has charmed Mozambique champions, Clube Ferroviario da Beira, who arrived in the country on Sunday for their pre-season camp.

They are camping at Magaya’s Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls and they will be using the Heart Stadium for their seven-day stay.

The Mozambique champions have Zimbabwean striker, Thomas Chideu in their books.

He penned a one-year deal earlier this month after terminating his contract with Zambia’s Power Dynamos.

The 28-year-old marked his arrival in Mozambique with a brace which powered his side to a 2-0 win over Liga Deportivo da Beira in the Sofala Provincial Cup final on Saturday.

His brace for Clube Ferroviario da Beira means Chideu has now scored for five different foreign teams in the region.

Prior to his move to Mozambique, he had played for two South African clubs, Ajax Cape Town and Golden Arrows.

He later moved to Zambia where he featured for Forest Rangers and Power Dynamos.

Locally, he has played for Highlanders, and FC Platinum and had a forgettable stint with Harare City after he was sold to Forest Rangers without kicking a ball.

The Highfield-born player has spent the larger part of his career outside the country.

Chideu told Zimpapers Sports that he is hoping to derive more inspiration from this trip ahead of the Mozambique top-flight 2024 campaign.

“There is no place like home and it’s a blessing that the club decided to visit Zimbabwe for our pre-season campaign.

“This will surely inject the much-needed motivation ahead of the coming season.

“It really means a lot to me and I hope it will help me to score as many goals as possible,” said Chideu.

Chideu said he felt the love when he registered a brace on his first appearance for the club.

His double will definitely raise expectations from the team’s fans as they are not only envisioned to retain the championship but also to do better in the CAF Champions League.

“I have played for a lot of clubs and as a foreign player, it’s not easy to be appreciated.

“I can say I’m used to this environment but I was happy with what I saw from the fans and it also challenges me to keep them happy.

“I haven’t given up on my dream to play in Europe and that’s what keeps me going because I believe I haven’t arrived where I wish to be,” he said.