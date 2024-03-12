Billiat meant to lose opener?

Bruce Chikuni Sports Reporter

IT’S quite clear that either way, Yadah Stars recruit, Khama Billiat was just destined to lose his homecoming match in the Castle Lager Premiership.

The race to sign Billiat was narrowed down to three teams, Dynamos, Manica Diamonds and the Miracle Boys during the transfer window.

His former club CAPS United had also expressed interest.

Yadah Stars emerged winners in this race at the cost of their competitors.

But it appears one way or the other, it was scripted by the football Gods that Billiat would lose his homecoming fixture.

These four clubs were all at the receiving end of their first assignment of the season.

Yadah lost 0-1 against battling Hwange at Colliery where Billiat was showered with love by fans from both ends despite not seeing much action.

He was introduced towards the end of the match but Gift Mbweti had already switched off the lights.

Dynamos suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Highlanders.

The Glamour Boys showed no desire to win this fixture and from the start, it was on the walls that only a miracle was going to rescue DeMbare from being hammered.

Surprisingly, Bosso scorers Melikhaya Ncube and Archford Faira netted with their weaker legs to secure a victory for Bosso.

Simba Bhora also proved too good for Manica Diamonds as they recorded a 3-2 win at Sakubva.

It was the visitors’ match to lose as they scored two quick goals to unsettle the hosts.

CAPS United had their home match against Chicken Inn moved to Bata in Gweru and they suffered defeat as well, going 0-1 down.