Chirowodza appointed Africa Beach Hockey president

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Edson Chirowodza says he is looking forward to his new assignment after he was appointed Africa Beach Hockey president.

The appointment was made last week during the World Beach Hockey meeting held virtually.

Chirowodza, who is also the Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary-general, has been involved with the setting up of structures on the continent.

“I have been involved in beach hockey as one of the people who was assisting Africa in the setting up of the structures since late last year. And the countries involved at the moment in Africa, they are about 20.

“The current situation is beach hockey is more like a new sport and in most of the countries in Africa, it is being managed by the hockey associations of those countries, and in some countries, there are separate or independent structures.

“In terms of Zimbabwe’s position on beach hockey, I am still in the process of engaging the Hockey Association of Zimbabwe to see if they can take up beach hockey as an arm because already beach hockey is registered under world hockey,” said Chirowodza.

Some of his duties include setting up structures and organising competitions.

“This means a lot to me because being entrusted with the position of leading Africa is a way that is going to see us in Africa coming up in this new sport.

“Already this is quite a challenging position for me, and my duties are mainly to set up structures for Africa for the continent, whereby I will be also working with the vice president who is from Egypt, who is also going to be working on the Northern part of Africa.

“We will be working together in making sure that we have structures, we have competitions, we have coach education, referees’ education and umpires’ education in Africa. So basically that’s the main role to set up structures for the continent. And also organise competitions.

“Our main task is to also co-opt other members to take up other duties so that at least we have a full executive, that’s the current status,” said Chirowodza.

Chirowodza noted his new post will not affect his duties as the ZHF secretary general.

His term of office runs for four years.