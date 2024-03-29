Health sector set to receive US$15m boost

Speaking at the close out event for the health sector development support project in Harare yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said there was a need to maintain the momentum made in the sector for the country to remain on course to meet the Sustainable Development Goals targets by 2030.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s health sector is set to receive a significant boost with a new US$15 million grant from the World Bank for essential services and to strengthen system capacities.

This comes on the back of the successful completion of the health sector development support project, which showed improved healthcare delivery across the country.

The US$78 million health sector development support project was co-financed by the World Bank and the Government of Zimbabwe.

Implemented by Cordaid since 2011, it has played a pivotal role in accelerating access to quality maternal and child health services through innovative strengthening of health systems.

“This project close out further marks the commencement of a renewed relationship through the new US$15 million essential health services grant.

“The grant seeks to strengthen our health system through capacitating about 25 secondary care facilities and support outreach activities as well as the community health system.

“We commit to continue implementing the projects and look forward to your continued support. Furthermore, I am grateful for the equipment worth around US$1,4 million which will go towards provincial and central hospitals. The equipment will go a long way in improving the quality of care in our institutions,” Dr Mombeshora said.

Through the support of the project, Government piloted the results-based financing model in 18 districts, which had been scaled up to cover all 60 rural districts as well as Harare and Bulawayo. The model has since been adopted as one of the health care financing mechanisms.

“The health sector development support project, with its focus on results-based financing, has transformed the way we deliver healthcare services in our country. Through this programme, we have prioritised performance and results, ensuring that our healthcare facilities are motivated and incentivised to deliver high quality care to our citizens. This is in line with the Government integrated results-based management approach,” said the Minister.

Notable gains had been realised in the health sector through the results-based financing programme including increased coverage, use, and quality of maternal and new-born health services.

Results-based financing had also fostered community engagement, ownership, governance, and accountability and strengthened health information management systems at all levels of care while improving access to essential medicines and supplies.

Dr Mombeshora said the inclusion of Harare and Bulawayo in the programme, through the urban results-based financing programme targeting the poorest households, assisted in reducing financial barriers to accessing high impact maternal and child health services while improving the quality of health services in the cities.

“As we celebrate these achievements, we must also recognise that our work is far from over. The close-out of the health sector development support project does not mark the end of our efforts but rather the beginning of a new chapter.

“As we move on to consolidate the gains made and advance the institutionalisation of results-based financing effectively, I would like to kindly request donors to continue providing additional technical and financial assistance to realise and sustain the benefits of these efforts,” he added.

World Bank Zimbabwe country manager Ms Eneida Fernandes said the close out of the health sector development support project was an opportunity to take stock of the great milestones and achievements that have been made possible.

“Through this project, we have witnessed remarkable achievements. Over 1 million women received prenatal care services in facilities supported by results-based financing; 1 392 women received four or more prenatal care visits; and more than 1,1 million women delivered at the supported facilities.

“Approximately 2 267 228 children received Vitamin A supplementation and over 958 845 children completed the primary course of immunisation, reflecting our collective commitment to safeguarding the health of future generations,” she said.

Ms Fernandes commended the Government’s efforts in institutionalising the project’s design, implementation processes, and financing approaches.

“Today is not about closing a project but recognising Government-led efforts towards sustainable health system reforms. While we celebrate our successes, we must also acknowledge the challenges that remain and those that lie ahead.

“Health workers’ attrition, underfunding in the sector and the ongoing cholera outbreak are posing unprecedented challenges to our health systems and to reverse the gains made,” she said.

The World Bank was committed to ensuring that critical health services were accessible to all, through the global financing facility grant of US$15 million that was approved in December last year.

“I reaffirm our commitment to catalysing collective action and fostering partnerships across all sectors. Together, we can address the gaps in the health sector and strive towards universal health coverage by 2030,” Ms Fernandes said.

Cordaid chief executive officer Ms Helena van den Berg said the health sector development support project had transformed the country’s health sector.

“Results-based financing has brought positive change, most notably in relation to the service provision of the contracted health facilities.

“The quality of services increased and remained relatively stable even during challenging times such as Covid-19 and the reliability of health data improved. During the implementation of the project, a number of innovations were introduced,” she said.

Ms van den Berg said the process to gradually hand over the project to the Ministry of Health and Child Care had started in 2018 culminating in the official handover yesterday.

“This handing over ceremony does not mean that the voyage ends here.

“The discourse on results-based financing as a component within Zimbabwean health financing will further develop and innovate. And Cordaid hopes to be part of this discourse,” she said.