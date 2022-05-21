Health official dies in freak accident

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A PROVINCIAL assistant accountant with the Health and Child Care Ministry succumbed to serious injuries sustained when he was hit by a wheel that came off a moving bus in central Karoi on Wednesday.

Mr Kudakwashe Chigumbu was pronounced dead on arrival at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital after having been transferred from Karoi District Hospital the same day, acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera said.

According to witnesses, Mr Chigumbu was hit on the right side by the wheel which came off a Blue Circle Bus which plies the Karoi-Beitbridge route.

He sustained multiple injuries including broken ribs and internal injuries. Chigumbu also had a deep gush on the back of his head which he sustained from the impact of falling to the ground after having been hit by the wheel.

Provincial Medical Director, Dr Gift Masoja, said the incident had robbed the ministry. Mr Chigumbu is expected to be buried tomorrow.

