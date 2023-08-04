Harare man wanted for murder, three attempted murder cases

Crime Reporter

A 26-year-old Harare man has gone into hiding after he ran amok killing one person and injuring three others including a policeman at a house in Lonchinvar yesterday.

Saratoga Masere has since gone into hiding after committing the crimes.

The policeman and another victim are admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital after being stabbed with a knife by the suspect.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Saratoga Masere aged 26 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder and three cases of attempted murder which occurred at a house along Cypress Road, Lochinvar, Harare on August 3, 2023.

“The suspect who was violent, stabbed Lameck Nguwo Mazvunara aged 73 with an iron bar before locking himself in the dining room. Deno Mpofu aged 40 broke into the room intending to apprehend the suspect before he was stabbed in the chest with a knife. Deno Mpofu died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect also stabbed the victim’s son, Kim Mpofu (16), before stabbing a police officer who had tried to subdue him.

“The two are currently admitted at a local hospital. “The suspect had previously attacked his father, Count Munyaradzi Masere aged 71 with a log on August 2, 2023. He was subsequently taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Investigations are still in progress.