Harare man kills suspected rival suitor

Crime Reporter

A 45-year-old Budiriro man has gone into hiding after he killed another man he suspected of having an affair with his wife on Saturday.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect identified as Nojinai Mubaiwa.

He is alleged to have killed Farepi Tendayi after assaulting him with a wheel spanner and pliers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Marimba are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nojinai Mubaiwa aged 45 who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Farepi Tendayi died after being assaulted with a wheel spanner and pliers all over the body on May 20, 2023 in Budiriro 4.

“The suspect had accused the victim of having an affair with his wife,” he said.

Police in Chinamhora are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Terrence Wilson (28) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Tarisai Rundare (43) died after being assaulted with an unknown object on the head on May 19.

The victim and the suspect had a misunderstanding over a debt settlement.

Meanwhile, police in Mabvuku are appealing for information which may assist in investigating a case of baby dumping which occurred at Chizhanje Municipal offices on May 19 in which a foetus was found lying on the ground.