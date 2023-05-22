13 killed in separate road traffic accidents over the weekend

Crime Reporter

At least 13 people died while 20 others were seriously injured over the weekend in separate road traffic accidents that were recorded countrywide.

The accidents occurred along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road, Chivhu, Marondera and Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accidents.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which a Toyota Granvia which was carrying eleven passengers veered off the road to the left, overturned once and landed on its wheels at the 234 km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on May 19, 2023.

“Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

In Chivhu, police confirmed another fatal road traffic accident in which a Scania Rigid which was carrying 30 passengers veered off the road to the left and landed on its side at the 3km peg along Hoffman dust road, on Saturday.

Four people died on arrival at Chivhu Hospital, while nine people who were injured were admitted at the same hospital.

“Meanwhile, ZRP confirms yet another road traffic accident in which four people died and two others were injured when a Mazda Demio veered off the road to the right, overturned several times and landed on its roof at the 284km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road on May 20, 2023.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Police in Marondera is also investigating a fatal road traffic accident in which one passenger died on the spot while two others were injured when a Toyota Townace overturned twice before landing on its right side at the 78 km peg along Harare-Mutare road on May 19.

The body of the victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Government is in the process of revising certain pieces of legislation on rules and regulations to come up with stiffer penalties for motorists who cause fatal road traffic accidents as a result of negligent driving and human error.

The developments come after several people have been killed while others injured in road traffic accidents recorded countrywide.

Most accidents have been attributed to negligent driving, human error and speeding.

Speaking during the United Nations Road Safety Week in Harare, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona recently confirmed that by next month Government would have finalised revising the legislation.

“Road traffic injuries are a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, with around 1.3 million people killed, and as many as 50 million people injured each year. For people aged between five and 29 years, there is no greater threat to their lives.

Globally, one in every four deaths occurs among pedestrians and cyclists. Owing to the foregoing shocking statistics, the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 reflects an ambitious target to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50 percent by 2030.

“It highlights that they can be prevented by addressing the whole of the transport system, taking action to ensure safe roads, vehicles and behaviours as well as improving emergency care. This also includes safety issues on rail crossings. That is why today we have NRZ and Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe working together towards one goal of reducing accidents and incidences at points where railway lines cross our roads,” he said.

He said safety must be at the core of efforts to reimagine mobility as this puts road and rail safety at the core for all road users.