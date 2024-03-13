Harare company, family loses a total of US$54 000 to robbers

Crime Reporter

A Chitungwiza grain milling company and a Harare family lost a total of US$54 000 to robbers who attacked them in separate incidents yesterday.

In Chitungwiza, the milling company was attacked by four robbers while the family in Glen Norah A was attacked by three other robbers.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incidents.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a grain milling company at Tilco Industry, Chitungwiza on March 12, 2024. Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol and machete fired a shot into the ceiling of the milling hall before stealing a cellphone, and US$21 000 cash.

“In another case of robbery, US$33 000 cash, an iPhone, and a Toyota Regius vehicle, registration number AFP 6652, were stolen after two family members and a maid were attacked by three unknown suspects on March 12, 2024, at a house in Glen Norah A, Harare. The stolen vehicle was recovered and dumped along High Glen Road near ZRP Glen Norah. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.