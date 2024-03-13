Youth should utilise their creative minds to come up with innovative ways: Minister Machakaire

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tinoda Machakaire, deliver a public lecture while University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo and students follow proceedings during a public lecture on fighting poverty to achieve sustainable development at University of Zimbabwe yesterday.-Picture: Memory Mangombe

Mutsawashe Mashandure Herald Correspondent

Young people have been advised to be innovative and patriotic in their approach to economic empowerment and fighting poverty to achieve Vision 2030, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Tinoda Machakaire has said.

Speaking during the University of Zimbabwe Diamond Lecture Theatre held in Harare yesterday, Minister Machakaire said youth should have a fundamental role in the development course of the economy to achieve the goal vision of 2030.

“I, therefore, exhort you to play the frontline role in defending the values of this country. You must be active players in the modernization and industrialization agenda being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa through research, innovation, and enterprise development enshrined in the new 5.0 Education Strategy.

“As youths, you have a fundamental role in the development course of our economy as we strive to make Vision 2030 a reality,” he said.

Minister Machakaire urged the youth to come up with innovative ways as they are still studying for their degrees.

“Try and grasp from the lecturers the things you are taught and put them into action. Never think that if I have graduated, I’m obviously going to get a job, but you should first come up with an innovative plan so that you can get yourself equipped.

“Our youths must embrace opportunities and not cry foul, and they must understand that they play a central role in the development of the state’s economy since they are a critical demographic,” he said.

To achieve all this, the Minister explored the essentiality of five working principles: respect, love, time, accountability, and giving hope to all young people.

The Minister promised to support 20 unprivileged children to pursue their studies.

“I decide to support these children financially because youth are the future leaders of tomorrow, they must be supported so that their minds will not be kept idle,” he said.