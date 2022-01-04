HAB braces for season opener set for January 15

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE Athletic Board is bracing for their season-opener cross-country event due to take place on January 15 at Morris Depot.

Senior men and women will compete in the 8km race while juniors will run the 6km event.

Youths and cadets will compete in 4km and 2km races respectively. There also a 1km race on offer for children.

HAB vice-chairperson, Aaron Whyte, said the event will give coaches and athletes a chance to assess their preparedness for the new season.

“Being the first event of the year, we hope coaches will be able to assess their athletes and see areas of strength and areas that need panel beating. It will be good for all in terms of planning, assessing, evaluating and controlling.

“We have all age groups covered, so no one will be left out. Social runners and track athletes are also invited.

“The competition is open to everyone. Being a season opener we are looking forward to a huge turnout,” said Whyte.

Registration for the competition opens on January 10.