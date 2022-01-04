ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General Masaire retires, Dr Mpofu appointed

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Reporter

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced the early retirement of Mr Rameck Masaire who was the Acting Commissioner General since February last year.

Mr Masaire tendered his retirement notice on 30 December 2021 and the retirement is with effect from 1 February 2022.

Mr Masaire re-joined ZIMRA to the position of Commissioner Domestic Taxes on 1 September 2018 coming from Ernst & Young. He served in that role until 1 February 2021 when he was appointed Acting Commissioner General of ZIMRA, the role he has been executing until his retirement notice.

In a notice, ZIMRA Board vice chairperson Mrs Josephine Matambo thanked Mr Masaire for his contribution to the tax collector saying that a number of notable achievements have been recorded during the Acting Commissioner General’s time at the helm of ZIMRA.

“With his vast tax knowledge and experience, he has provided valuable leadership to the organisation and the team that he has been working with over the years.

“A number of notable achievements have been recorded during his time in ZIMRA, which will remain as invaluable legacy for the organisation and the nation,” said the ZIMRA Board vice chairperson.

Mr Masaire leaves Zimra in a sound position as the tax collector has managed to surpass the net revenue targets for 2021 despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the ZIMRA Board has announced the appointment of Board Member, Dr Moris Bekezela Mpofu, as Acting Commissioner General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022.

“In the same breath, on behalf of the Board, I announce the appointment of Board Member, Dr. Moris B. Mpofu, as Acting Commissioner General with effect from 1 January 2022 until 30 April 2022 with the hope that within that time the processes of recruiting a substantive Commissioner General would have been finalised,” announced Mrs Matambo.

Mrs Matambo said that Dr Mpofu’s appointment is in terms of section 17 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31].