Gvt gauges health system with the world

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Government gauged its health services with world leaders in its quest to match best international practices at last week’s Arab Health 2020 ran on the side-lines of the Expo Dubai 2020.

The healthcare exhibition ran at a time the country’s health services is being configured towards best international practices as a pre-requisite of improving people’s lives under President Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision of an upper-middle-income society.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro led the country’s delegation, he was accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza and other senior government officials.

Zimbabwe’s healthcare system has been winning plaudits for the way it is responding to the Covid-10 pandemic.

“This visit has been very useful and helpful. As a country we learnt a lot,” said Dr Mangwiro.

“As government, we want to make sure our hospitals are well equipped so we came here basically to see what the world has to offer in terms of quality. We found the gadgets we need to fill our hospitals.

“We have managed to negotiate with large producers and manufacturers. This is going to reduce significantly the cost of some commodities because we would have cut the middlemen who were making prices impossible for the Government.”

Dr Mangwiro said the interaction was quite positive and is convinced the country will benefit immensely from their participation at the expo.

“Most companies responded positively that they deal with us as a ministry directly. Some ideas have come up on what we can do to improve our services.

“We are going to take no time to ensure these observations are put in practice,” said Dr Mangwiro.