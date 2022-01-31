Kamambo suspends ZIFA, PSL officials

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE suspended ZIFA board has suspended the acting head of secretariat Xolisani Gwesela as well as the chief executive officer of the Premier Soccer League Kenny Ndebele among several other officials linked to the proposed special Extraordinary General Meeting.

The association’s chief executive officer, Joseph Mamutse, who is also suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission, dispatched the letters to the affected officials, who include the 27 councillors that requested for the special EGM that is meant to revoke the mandate of the Kamambo-led board.

The special EGM, which was supposed to take place at the weekend, has since been postponed to April after FIFA urged the disgruntled members of the ZIFA Assembly to observe a three-month waiting period.

Also suspended is the ZIFA Northern Region Division One executives, Martin Kweza and Sweeny Mushonga, who have been at the forefront in the rebellion against the football maladministration by the Kamambo board.

National teams general manager, Wellington Mpandare, has also been caught up in the storm.

Interestingly, the ZIFA board was suspended by the Sports Commission last November and, while some members have acknowledged the move by the sports regulator, the quartet of Kamambo, Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule and Stanley Chapeta has been fighting for their lives. It remains to be seen if the latest shot in the dark will hold.