Govt, WFP launch food deficit mitigation manual

Left is WFP Zimbabwe representative and country director Francesca Erdelmann holding the manual book with Chief Director of Social Development and Disability Affairs in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Edmas Mthetwa and far right is director Mr Tawanda Zimhunga in the department of Social Development in the ministry

Yeukai Karengezeka Herald Correspondent

The Government in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) launched Wednesday a food deficit mitigation strategy manual that will guide the country on how food aid and distribution will be handled in the country going forward.

The manual which is in the form of a book was launched at the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare offices and copies delivered by WFP are expected to be distributed countrywide to relevant stakeholders.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Chief Director of Social Development and Disability Affairs in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Edmas Mthetwa said the manual will go a long way in promoting the standardisation of food and humanitarian aid in Zimbabwe.

“This is a very important mile milestone in our social protection programming in the country. It signifies the collaborative efforts of Government and partners particularly WFP in this case towards mitigating the adverse effects of food deficits in the country,” he said.

Dr Mthetwa said in the past, the country was facing challenges in terms of coherence on how food aid was being done by different partners in different areas.

“The main problem was the issue of standardisation, we had partners coming on board but the way service was delivered, even beneficiary selection and community involvement were not uniform.

“This dampened the potential that programmes of this nature had towards empowering our communities.”

Speaking also at the same occasion, WFP representative and country director Ms Francesca Erdelmann said coming up with a manual was the best way to ensure that humanitarian aid distribution is done in a fair and equitable manner.

“We have been working with the Government for the past 20 years in humanitarian and social assistance programmes and we have learnt a lot of things along the way,” she said.

“This manual is also guided by global standards and this will bring coherence and compliance by all partners that want to offer aid to the people in the country.”

Over the years, Government in partnership with other organisations distribute food to insecure areas around the country, especially areas that are affected by natural disasters.

Most beneficiaries also receive aid during the lean season.