UN sets September 7 as International Day of Police Cooperation

Crime Reporter

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) has welcomed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)’s adoption of an International Day of Police Cooperation in recognition of the central role played by the world’s law enforcement community in global security.

The resolution emphasises ‘the need to strengthen international cooperation at the global, regional and sub-regional levels in various areas related to preventing and combating transnational crime, in particular transnational organised crime, and preventing and countering terrorism.’

The annual observance day has been set for September 7, the date when INTERPOL’s predecessor the International Criminal Police Commission (ICPC), was created in 1923.

INTERPOL Secretary General Dr Jürgen Stock said that the principles and aims behind the founding of the ICPC almost 100 years ago remain true today.

“Our core tasks have not changed, we connect, we let information flow, we train, we build capacity, and we support police action.

“As transnational crime and criminals exploit and profit from global tensions and economic pressures, the need for international police cooperation has never been greater.

“The designation of an international day by the United Nations General Assembly recognises international policing cooperation as fundamental to meeting the security needs of communities across our 195 member countries,” he said.

The adoption of the new international observance day follows the recent third biennial review of the UNGA resolution on cooperation between INTERPOL and the United Nations.

Further strengthening this strategic partnership between the two organisations, key areas for reinforced collaboration include cybercrime, emerging technologies, financial crime and corruption, global health and maritime security.