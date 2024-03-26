Govt turns up heat on road construction firms

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga (centre) engages Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona (right) and Deputy Chief Secretary – Coordination of National Programmes and Projects Engineer Amos Marawa (left) during a tour of roads leading to the New Parliament in Mount Hampden, Harare, yesterday. — Pictures: Joseph Manditswara.

Mukudzei Chingwere-Herald Reporter

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday implored construction companies that are rehabilitating roads leading to the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden to work against the clock and finish early before the country hosts the SADC Summit in August.

Initially, the Government had given construction companies a July deadline but after touring the area yesterday, VP Chiwenga said expectations are that the road rehabilitation works would be concluded by the end of June.

“We have an important SADC summit in August, and we want it to be a success. So, it requires that they finish early and also do quality work, so they have to change their work ethic and, from now on going forward, they must work 24/7.

“I want this work to be done by June. The July deadline, erase it from your mind. I want everything done by June. As of now we are on track and they will meet the target. I will be with them. I do not see anything that will derail this programme,” said VP Chiwenga.

He added that the Government will avail the requisite resources to enable the companies to finish the road works on schedule.

“On our part as Government we will do everything to support them to meet the target, and it should be done as professionally as we can,” said VP Chiwenga.

VP Chiwenga’s progress check comes on the back of tight deadlines as Zimbabwe prepares to host the regional indaba in August when President Mnangagwa will assume the chairmanship of SADC.

VP Chiwenga was accompanied by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona, and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator responsible for flagship programmes and projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Engineer Amos Marawa, Attorney General Virginia Mabiza and Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) chief executive officer Mr Clever Ruswa were also part of the touring party.

Vice President Chiwenga is briefed by Engineer Marawa (left) while Minister Mhona looks on yesterday.

“We have just seen what they are doing and I am happy, this is good. The roads are taking shape. It is quite amazing and encouraging, and this is what we want,” said VP Chiwenga.

“We also want to tell our people that it is not an issue of talking too much and admiring other countries but participating in the development of your own country, that is the ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’ concept.”

VP Chiwenga said PRAZ was included in his delegation in fulfilment of Government policy to ensure that local companies participate in the development of the country and are given first preference to undertake Government projects.

“You can see we are with PRAZ here, we want to see our people get rich. We want to give them contracts not to give foreigners when we have the competency and capacity to do the same job, but where we can’t yes we will invite others to assist,” he said.

Fossil Contracting head of operations, Mr Kudakwashe Maguta, said they will work to beat the new deadline and assured the nation that they will deliver quality services.

He said the work they are doing will see them rehabilitating and widening the road up to Mapinga, but under the first phase they will work up to Westgate roundabout.

Minister Mhona said his ministry will convene a meeting with contractors to ensure that they beat the new deadline set by the Vice President.

“The most important thing, like what the Vice President said, is not only about the SADC summit but we are doing this for the development of the country,” he said. “I am happy that what you have seen today demonstrates the work ethic of the Second Republic under the wise leadership of His Excellency Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, where the quality of work and meeting targets is emphasised as well as the policy to contract local companies.

“I concur with the deadline given by the Vice President that by June 30 we should be done, and as a ministry, we are now working on achieving that target. We will sit down with the contractors and make sure we beat this deadline, we will be working day and night.”

Since his inauguration in 2017, President Mnangangwa has emphasised the need to grow the economy and has along the way implemented practical steps anchored on the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra, meant to attract Foreign Direct Investment into the country and drive the economy towards upper middle-income status by 2030.