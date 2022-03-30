Govt tackles mining disputes

President Mnangagwa receives a map of Zimbabwe’s mining activities from Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando at the 2021 Inaugural Mining Industry Awards ceremony at State House in Harare last night. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Fungi Kwaramba Political Editor

THE Second Republic is rolling out a computerised mining cadastre system that will eliminate disputes and improve production towards realising the sector target of US$12 billion by 2023.

This will ultimately lead towards making Zimbabwe an upper middle class economy by 2030.

Speaking at the inaugural 2021 Mining Industry Sector Awards at State House last night, President Mnangagwa said the mining sector has been resilient even under the shadow of Covid-19, a pandemic that has adversely affected the global economy.

The President said the sector, which has grown from US$2,7 billion in 2017, to US$5,2 billion last year, has potential for further growth as his Government had created a conducive environment for investors.

The Government continues to implement attractive policies that have received global recognition through the country’s election to the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme and the African Diamond Producers’ Association, in both organisations as vice-chair this year and next year as chair.

“This remarkable growth must cascade to other associated downstream and upstream industries; hence, my Government encourages the buy local thrust wherever possible.

“As a strategic sector, you have what it takes to accelerate the realisation of the US$12 billion milestone by 2023. This must be premised on the re-opening of closed mines, expansion of existing mines, opening of new mines, and investment in beneficiation facilities, among others.

“On its part, my Government is committed to providing a conducive and profitable operating environment. This includes promoting sustainable extraction as well as enhancing beneficiation and value addition through the creation of value chains between mining and other sectors of the economy.

“Furthermore, Government is in the process of rolling out the computerised mining cadastre system to eliminate mining disputes and avail mining information online.”

President Mnangagwa called upon Parliament to expedite the amendment of the Mines and Minerals Act, saying delays in making the necessary amendments are contrary to the expectations and work ethic of the Second Republic.

“The amendment process must be speeded up to capture the interests of the various mining stakeholders and best practices in the sector. Meanwhile, I implore the mining sector to continue being compliant to the Mines and Minerals Act, as well as all other existing regulations and policies.”

President Mnangagwa, whose Government is implementing massive infrastructure development projects such as roads and rail rehabilitation as well as improving power generation, said such initiatives should further spur the growth of the mining sector.

Last night, 21 mining companies were honoured for their contribution to the mining sector that, along with agriculture and tourism are vital in the industrialisation and modernisation of the country, and are also central in the private sector-led economic development as spelt in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

In line with the Second Republic development that leaves no one and no place behind, President Mnangagwa exalted mining companies to empower communities wherein they carry out their activities.

“I commend some within the mining sector for the outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, particularly as we shift from the welfare handouts approach to broad-based and inclusive empowerment.

“I thus, challenge more mining companies to complement Government efforts in the development of communities where they operate from, through implementing empowering Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

“These must be anchored on structured development programmes and projects that resonate with our quest of leaving no-one and no place behind.

“The mining sector should also strive for greater sustainability, competitiveness, and modernisation as we grow the economy.

“With enhanced investment within the sector, we should continue to see increased production, productivity, employment creation, and exports of processed goods as we march towards attaining our vision of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income economy by 2030,” said the President.

Reaping dividends from President Mnangagwa’s mantra that ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ and the engagement and re-engagement the country has now gained global recognition.

“Progressive and responsive policies as well as programmes championed by my administration continue to be recognised.

“To this end, Zimbabwe was elected, vice chairman of the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme in 2022 and we will subsequently chair the grouping in 2023. Furthermore, Zimbabwe was elected vice-chair of the African Diamond Producers’ Association this year and will assume the chairmanship in 2023,” he said.

Vice President Chiwenga, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Government officials and captains of the mining industry attended the awards ceremony.