Govt secures land for industrial parks

Natasha Kokai Herald Reporter

Government has secured land in Harare and Mashonaland West for building industrial parks which are set to promote innovation by higher and tertiary students to process and manufacture products. This was said by permanent secretary for the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira at the launch of the Atlas Convention in Harare recently.

Cabinet had approved that 6 000 to 200 000 square metres of land be allocated by each local authority for the purposes of establishing industrial parks.

Prof Tagwira said the land in Mashonaland West was ready for construction, while construction in Harare will begin next year.

“Land for the construction of industrial parks in Harare and Mash West is now available,” he said.

“Mash West is ready for construction and in Harare, construction will begin next year. The land was secured by provincial governors, meaning that they are in support of innovation and economic growth.”

At the same event, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said tertiary institutions were showing innovation and their impact on the economy was significant if they were supported.

“I am pleased to say that our country has a huge store of innovative talent with great potential to provide solutions to the country’s most pressing problems,” he said.

“The universities and colleges in the country are showing a great amount of innovation and if properly harnessed, the impact on our economy will be significant.

“This is the reason why the government has supported the construction of innovation hubs in our universities, starting with University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Harare Institute of Technology, National University of Science and Technology and Defence University. BUSE has now also started construction of their hub.”

Prof Murwira said the industrial parks would address problems which saw many innovations suffering a stillbirth and through the industrial parks Government is aiming at creating new industries and protecting innovators.

Construction of innovation hubs is at an advanced stage at different universities, while the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University and Harare Institute of Technology have completed theirs.

The innovation hubs are designed to foster the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.