Govt rationalises civil service

Davison Kaiyo Herald Reporter

Government will retire the remaining 2 917 youth officers by year end as part of efforts to cut its wage bill and contain the budget deficit.

Presenting the 2019 National Budget in Parliament on Thursday, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the number of youth officers which had been reduced from 3 188 in December 2017 stood at 2 917 as of September 2018.

“Treasury is working with the Public Service Commission to ensure that any outstanding termination processes are finalised to facilitate the retirement of the remaining youth officers by end of December 2018,” said Prof Ncube.

The Government is expected to make an annual saving of $13,8 million after the retirement of the youth officers.

Minister Ncube also announced that the Government will continue with the policy position adopted last year that will see all civil servants who are above 65 years of age being retired as President Mnangagwa’s administration continues to rationalise and streamline the civil service and contain the budget deficit.

Government has also frozen recruitment, except for critical staff, in its bid to attain Vision 2030.