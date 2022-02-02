Govt descends on illegal schools, colleges in Harare

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Government has descended on the Harare Metropolitan Province and closed more than 300 schools that were operating illegally.

Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Harare Metropolitan Province said they launched a blitz to flush out all illegal schools across the province.

The schools were given until March 2022 to register.

“The office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the local authority launched a blitz across the province to expose schools and colleges operating without Government licenses, ZIMRA registration and local authority permits,” Mr Muguti said.

“Whilst the initial list comprised of 400 illegal schools and colleges, the blitz managed to identify 448 schools and colleges that did not comply with any government or local authority requirement.

“To date a total of 320 schools have been shut down due to non-compliance, while 273 owners of these illegal institutions have since been arrested and are appearing before the courts.”

Mr Muguti said it has since been established that 22 569 students were enrolled at these illegal institutions and will be affected when schools reopen on February 7.

He said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in consultation with all stakeholders had extended a grace period of up to the March 31 for all the illegal schools and colleges to regularise their operations.

“We therefore, encourage all those schools and colleges operating illegally across the province to take advantage of this grace period and regularise with the Ministry, Zimra and all local authorities.”