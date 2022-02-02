Acting President Chiwenga launches National Wetlands Policy

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga tours an exhibition stand where honey,produced from the Njovo Integrated Wetland Conservation Project in Masvingo Central,is displayed.Accompanying him is the Minister of Environment,Climate,Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndhlovu and other officials.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has today launched the National Wetlands Policy and Wetlands Management Guidelines which among other things will give direction and impetus to the ongoing drive to restore wetlands countrywide.

The Acting President launched the policy at Njovo Intergrated Wetland Conservation Project in Mashate,Masvingo Central during commemorations to mark the World Wetlands Day.

The launch comes as the nation is grappling with continued deterioration of wetlands in both urban and rural areas due to human activities such as house construction and crop farming.

The National Wetlands Policy will guide the nationwide drive to restore and preserve wetlands by all citizens while the wetlands management guidelines will prescribe what local authorities need to do to preserve wetlands.

Before the launch, the Acting President first toured the Njovo Integrated Wetland Conservation Project where the local community is involved in projects such as bee-keeping,horticulture,fishing and fruit-tree growing.

Present at the launch was the Minister of Environment,Climate,Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu among others.