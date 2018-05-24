Govt anchors CSC revival on Command Livestock

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

Government is anchoring the revival of the Cold Storage Commission (CSC) on Command Livestock, with emphasis on artificial insemination which has a 60 percent success rate for a new breed of bulls and heifers that fetches more money on the international market.

Addressing thousands of people who gathered at Mandava Stadium for the official handover of the stadium to Zvishavane Town Council by Mimosa Mine yesterday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said Zimbabwe — under the leadership of President Mnangagwa — was poised for greatness as evidenced by pro-poor policies and investments, which the country has attracted in the past six months.

VP Chiwenga said Government wanted CSC to be reopened as a matter of urgency, adding that the Command Livestock Programme would anchor its revival.

Earlier, the Vice President had launched the Livestock Revitalisation and Artificial Insemination Programme for Midlands and Masvingo provinces at Mtshingwe Village under Chief Wedza.

“Government is concerned about the closure of CSC and would like to see it being revived as soon as possible and that is very possible with this Command Livestock Programme. We want to open CSC in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Chinhoyi and improve the livelihood of the people and our economy.

“The total package of this programme is $300 million, comprising of $220 million from the private sector and the balance from the public sector. The Government’s contribution of $80 million is for fences along National Parks to curb the spread of foot and mouth disease.”

The Vice President said Government, which has the people at heart, officially handed over 200 heifers to farmers in Matabeleland North and South provinces.

“We are gathered here to witness the handover of 60 breeding bulls and 24 heifers in addition to the 141 bulls donated by Mimosa to Zvishavane and Mberengwa districts. The total value of the bulls donated by Mimosa Mining Company is $400 000.”

He said the “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra that was introduced by President Mnangagwa had seen the country reaching out to many countries for development assistance.

He added that the country should have few enemies and many friends.

In less than six months that the new dispensation has been in power, VP Chiwenga said new companies opening business and those showing interest in the country were planning $15 billion worth of investment.

He said with President Mnangagwa at the helm, everything was achievable.

“So here in Zvishavane you have a Mimosa slogan which says Zero Harm is possible but it’s not enough. It is only achievable with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as your President. So in Zvishavane we say Zero Harm is achievable with Emmerson Mnangagwa. “Mimosa as a company is working with the Government led by Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and they have donated the bulls and heifers for Midlands and Masvingo provinces for the Livestock revilatisation programme and artificial insemination programme. This programme should see the reopening CSC in Bulawayo, Masvingo and Chinhoyi and therefore the need to take livestock rearing a step higher in the country but especially in Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland South and North provinces,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said Government was delighted that Mimosa’s commitment came on the backdrop of contributions by other private sector companies among them Sakunda Holdings, which had already offered $10 million seed money for the purchase of the breeding heifers and 2 million chicks per month for distribution countrywide.

VP Chiwenga said in addition, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society and Zimplats had committed to fund the artificial insemination programme to increase livestock production and improve genetics.

In the meantime under the poultry programme, 20 000 chicks including feed and vaccines contributed by Irvines – he said-had been distributed to farmers in Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East province, Mazowe district adding that more batches would be distributed across the country.

The Vice President said tobacco will this year be put under Command Agriculture just like maize and other small grains.

“President Mnangagwa has said by 2030, Zimbabwe should be a middle income country and everyone had a role to play for that to happen,” he said.