Government upgrades dialysis services

The Herald

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Government is working on strengthening dialysis services in public health institutions amid concerns that available services were overwhelmed, forcing patients to seek assistance from the private sector where costs are beyond the reach of many.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo told The Herald in a recent interview following repeated concerns by renal patients that available machines were not only inadequate to cover the whole country, but they constantly broke down, compromising efficiency in service delivery.

“We are looking at improving our dialysis services in the whole country. We need to upgrade the machines that we have. We need to have more units in each province so that people do not travel long distances to receive their treatment,” said Dr Moyo.

More to follow…

 

