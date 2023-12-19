Good Samaritans robbed

Midlands Bureau

Two brothers from Kwekwe will rue the night they tried to play the Good Samaritan role after they ended up being robbed of US$2 000 by three men who had approached them pretending they needed help.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the two brothers, Edson and Kidson Kutyauripo were parked at Truckers Inn Kwekwe on Monday evening when they were approached by three men who indicated that they had a tyre puncture along the highway and needed help.

“The two brothers got out of their car intending to help the three but one of them suddenly drew out an iron bar and started beating up the Kutyauripo brothers.

One of the brothers managed to escape but the other was dragged into the car while being assaulted,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the three searched the car and got away with US$2 000 cash and cellphones.