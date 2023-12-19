Early Christmas treat for Chikurubi female prisoners

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commisioner's wife Marian Chihobvu (right), Superintendent and Officer in charge of Chikurubi Female Prison Gloria Tamanikwa (left) and the nurse of Karanda Ruwadzano Pedrinah Thistle (second from left) gives Chikurubi female prisoners early christmas gifts, last week. Picture by Tinashe Chitwanga

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Chikurubi female prisoners last week received early Christmas presents from Mt Darwin Evangelical church supported by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General’s wife, Mrs Marian Chihobvu.

The presents include clothes and groceries worth thousands of dollars.

The donation is expected to go a long way in improving the livelihoods of inmates.

Speaking after handing over the donation at Chikurubi female prison, Mt Darwin Evangelical church bishop Kahuni Kayahwa said it is critical to show love and support to relatives who are in prison adding that the counselling and correctional services that they are receiving will totally change them.

“We have decided to partner with them because these are our relatives. Yes, they have betrayed us but we should continue loving them. So we are here to show our love and support. This is Christmas time and they need our love. Moreover, the projects that they are undertaking will empower them. We as a church want to continue supporting our beloved relatives. We should also keep praying for them,” he said.

Mrs Marian Chihobvu urged communities to continue showing love by visiting them in prisons so that they feel loved and integrated into families.

“These are our relatives, they need support. They are getting rehabilitation and empowerment skills that will allow them to integrate well into society. This is the crucial moment of interacting with our inmates. This alone shows love and commitment towards our beloved relatives,” she said.

Chikurubi female prison officer-in-charge Superintendent Gloria Tamanikwa said being in prison is a punishment enough adding that the rehabilitation process will help them to fit well in society.

“Interacting with inmates is part of rehabilitating them. Depression can affect them if they become lonely. Stakeholders are also supporting them with various initiatives. Being in prison is punishment enough hence relatives should not hesitate to welcome them if they are released, otherwise, they will benefit a lot from the skills which they have acquired in prison. We teach them hairdressing and sewing. They should be regarded as human beings,” she said.

Rita Kamera (37) of Seke who was convicted of murder said she had committed the crime but without having an intention to do so.

She is serving 10 years in prison and this is her first year.

She said the goodies that were donated are well appreciated adding that it is unfair for her to eat all the nice food without sharing it with her children.