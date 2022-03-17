Gomba freed on bail

Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba was today freed on $50 000 bail when he appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with perjury and violating sections of the Electoral Act.

Gomba was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses and investigations pending his trial.

He was also ordered to report to police once a week while his passport held on other cases will continue to be held by the Clerk of Court.

Gomba allegedly used the same residential address in Glen Norah B suburb in Harare to register 22 voters in Ward 17 during the July 2018 harmonised elections.