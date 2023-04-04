Gold Mafia: Govt breaks silence

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

ANY person who will be found engaged in corruption, fraud or any criminal activities will face the rule of law, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said.

Responding to the allegations raised in a documentary produced by Al Jazeera titled “The Gold Mafia”, Minister Mutsvangwa said relevant organs have been alerted to institute investigations into the allegations.

“Government takes the allegation raised in the documentary seriously and has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised therein. Any person found to have engaged in acts of corruption, fraud or any form of crime, will face the full wrath of the law.

“Government takes this opportunity to re-affirm its commitment to upholding local and international laws, including laws relating to financial transactions, the trade of gold and other precious minerals,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa added that: “Boastful behaviour and name-dropping by some personalities featured in the documentary, seeking personal gain and glory, should never be taken as an enunciation of Government Policy.”

She said the Government remains seized with the matter and the nation will be kept appraised of any new developments.